'This city has hit its boiling point': Knoxville protests after Black student's death

The April 12 police killing of Black teenager Anthony Thompson Jr. inside of a bathroom at Knoxville’s Austin-East Magnet High School has sparked a wave of protests throughout the city.

Thompson is the school’s fifth student to die at the hands of gun violence this year, and many in the Black community say they’ve reached a boiling point.

We go to the frontlines of demonstrations to speak with activists, teachers, and longtime city residents who say they’re committed to disrupting the peace in order to call attention to systemic failures plaguing the Black community in Knoxville.

CNN’s Chris James reports.