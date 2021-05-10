How Woody Harrelson Got Famous

For this video, we’re taking a look at how Woody Harrelson rose through the Hollywood ranks to become one of the film industry’s most iconic actors.

From a small screen bartender to a big screen renaissance man, this actor sure has come a long way.

Our video includes his humble beginnings in Midland, Texas, his murderous father, his rise to prominence in the 80s and 90s, and more!