Tens of thousands of turtle hatchlings crawl to freedom during mass hatching in India

An enormous swarm of Olive Ridley turtles hatchlings were released into the ocean from beaches in eastern India.

The hatchlings emerged from egg shells at the mass nesting sites of Nasi-2 beach near Kendrapara, Odisha, as seen in footage from May 6.

The beach is a major nesting ground for the critically endangered Olive Ridley turtles, and hundreds of thousands of hatchlings each year.