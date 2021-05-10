Oprah, Prince Harry to debut documentary series on mental health

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are getting ready to debut their multi-part documentary series this month.
Monday Apple TV+ announced its series "The Me You Can't See" which will premiere on May 21.
Apple TV+ to Stream Oprah and
Prince Harry’s Mental Health Docuseries.
The announcement comes roughly two months after the media mogul's explosive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.