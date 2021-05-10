Woman confronts man after he allegedly took photos of beachgoers

A video has been circulating on Reddit of a woman confronting a man...after she saw him allegedly take photos of other women sunbathing on the beach.In this new video, the woman behind the camera not only thought she saw the man take a non-consensual photo of her, but also of other female beachgoers.She started filming as she walked over to two men sitting under an umbrella together, looking at their phones.“I would like to see you delete my pictures that you took of me and to delete all these other women’s pictures that you’re taking,” she said in the clip.One of the men unlocked his phone to reveal a photo of a woman standing by the water in a bikini with her back to the camera.The woman then took the man’s phone and scrolled through his recent photos, deleting multiple images of women at the beach.The video ends without the woman finding a photo of herself on the man’s phone.While Reddit commenters were quick to point out that there’s technically no law against taking photos of people in public.others defended the woman and said that those photographed had a right to feel uncomfortable