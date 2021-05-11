City on a Hill S02E08 Pax Bostonia

City on a Hill 2x08 Pax Bostonia - Next on Season 2 Episode 8 - Promo Trailer HD - Next on the Season Finale - Decourcy pursues justice in and out of the courtroom.

Despite his maneuvering, Jackie discovers that he can’t escape his past, while Jenny (Jill Hennessy) finally confront hers.

Cathy (Amanda Clayton) says goodbye to the root of her struggles.

Siobhan (Lauren E.

Banks) sets her sights on a new dream.

Season Finale.

Starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge.

