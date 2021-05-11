Oslo Movie Trailer

Oslo Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, Oslo follows the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis and Palestinians, plus one Norwegian couple, that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

Oslo stars Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, and Andrew Scott as Terje Rod-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband.

The film is written by Tony-winning writer of the stage play J.T.

Rogers and will be directed by Barlett Sher (Tony winner for South Pacific).