9-1-1 S04E13 Suspicion

9-1-1 4x13 "Suspicion" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - The members of the 118 make calls to save a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding and to a mother trapped on her balcony.

Meanwhile, Hen plays medical detective when her mother, Toni (guest star Marsha Warfield), falls ill.

Also, Eddie and Christopher receive a visit from Carla (guest star Cocoa Brown), Athena uncovers a secret Bobby has been hiding that puts their marriage on the rocks and Maddie struggles with adjusting to motherhood in the all-new “Suspicion” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 17th on FOX.