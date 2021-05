Workers can return to office on May 24

The state reached a pivotal milestone Monday, inching closer to a return to normal.

The Whitmer administration outlined the state's "MI Vacc to Normal" plan at the end of April, and as of May 10, the first goal of 55% of Michiganders receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine was reached.

This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices.