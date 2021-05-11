Arrests made as hundreds protest outside Israeli embassy in Jordan over Jerusalem evictions Hundreds of Jordanians carried out protests outside the Israeli Occupation Embassy in Amman on Monday, May

Arrests made as hundreds protest outside Israeli embassy in Jordan over Jerusalem evictions Hundreds of Jordanians carried out protests outside the Israeli Occupation Embassy in Amman on Monday, May 10 to denounce the continuing violations of the rights of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The protesters demanded the government to expel the Israeli Occupation ambassador from Jordan, and to withdraw the Kingdom’s ambassador from the occupying entity.

Demonstrators shouted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance.

Following the protests, demonstrators demanded to get closer to the Israeli Occupation Embassy, which led to a series of arrests by security services.

The authorities seized protesters in the garages of buildings and homes in the area, arresting them shortly after.