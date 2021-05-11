Windrider Movie (1986) - Tom Burlinson, Nicole Kidman, Jill Perryman

Windrider Movie Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Stewart “P.C.” Simpson (Tom Burlinson, The Man From Snowy River) lives in a magnificent beachfront home with his wealthy father and indulges his passion for windsurfing on a daily basis.

His father (Charles “Bud” Tingwell) may fault him for not working at a regular job, but he can appreciate his son's remarkable abilities on the waves.

When P.C.

Meets Jade, a beautiful rock singer, (Nicole Kidman in her first adult role), a love affair begins.

As the romance blooms sport, friends and an upcoming championship become secondary.

When several setbacks occur on the road to the competition, will P.C.

Wipe out completely, or ride to victory?

A hit with young audiences both in Australia and the U.S.A., Windrider features heart-stopping windsurfing sequences and the stunning scenery of coastal Western Australia.