Above Suspicion Movie Clip - Tell Me What She's Like

Above Suspicion Movie Clip - Tell Me What She's Like - Plot synopsis: When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, “Fargo”) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing.

But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

US Release Date: May 14, 2021 Starring: Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston Directed By: Phillip Noyce