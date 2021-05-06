Above Suspicion Movie Clip

Above Suspicion Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town.

When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, “Fargo”) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing.

But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.

Director Phillip Noyce Writers Chris Gerolmo Actors Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Johnny Knoxville, Sophie Lowe, Thora Birch, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 44 minutes