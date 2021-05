Italy: What happened to the woman who got six Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer shots?| Oneindia News

A 23-year-old woman was admitted to a hospital in Italy's Tuscany after she was administered six doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

She has been discharged from the hospital where she was being monitored for any adverse reaction.

#Covid19 #ItalianWoman #Pfizer