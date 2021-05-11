Pangolin forced to take COVID test after it was recovered from smuggler's house

A pangolin was forced to take a COVID-19 test today (May 11) in northeastern India after it was recovered from the home of a smuggler who had tested positive.

Footage showed medical officials administering nasal swabs to the 8-kilo creature.

District Forest Officials also ordered the animal into quarantine so that it can be further examined prior to release.

The pangolin was found after raiding the home of an alleged smuggler in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha state.

Pangolins are threatened by poaching for their meat and scales and are the most trafficked mammals in the world.