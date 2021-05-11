‘I say go for it’: Teenagers who participated in Pfizer vaccine trial encourage peers to get the shot
12-year-old Isabella Fahrni said flu shot needles hurt more than the COVID vaccine needles, and 13-year-old Leila Farinsky Meeker echoed her support.

The vaccine is set to be authorized for people 12 to 15 soon.