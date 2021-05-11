Subway Push Victim Randall Weaver Describes Attack: ‘There’s A Lot Of Loonies Out Here Now’

A Harlem man was pushed onto the subway tracks while on his way to work last weekend.
The suspect was arrested, but the victim says the city needs to do much more.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
