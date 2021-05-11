Tiger remains on loose in Houston neighborhood

A tiger remains on the loose in a Houston neighborhood Tuesday.
New video was released of the exotic cat taken by a witness and the animal's alleged owner is in custody but the tiger was nowhere to be found, according to authorities.
A tiger remains on the loose in a Houston neighborhood Tuesday.
New video was released of the exotic cat taken by a witness and the animal's alleged owner is in custody but the tiger was nowhere to be found, according to authorities.
Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody and was reportedly charged with evading arrest for fleeing Houston police officers.