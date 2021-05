Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Maggie Q In 'The Protégé' First Trailer

Samuel L.

Jackson, Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and more star in this first trailer for 'The Protégé'.

This pic follows Anna (Maggie Q) and Rembrandt (Keaton) - two of the world's premiere assassins who share a mysterious past from Vietnam.

This trailer is in HD.