Parents contemplate COVID-19 vaccines for children

A vaccine advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Wednesday to make recommendations about the vaccine for children.

WILL CONSIDER ALLOWINGCOVIID-19 SHOTS IN THE ARMS OF12 TO 15 YEAR OLDS.

THIS COMESAFTER THE FOOD AND DRUGADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCEDEMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION OFTHE PFIZER VACCINE FOR THEYOUNGER AGE GROUP..

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL 5'S MICHELLEQUESADA TAKES A LOOK AT WHATTHIS MEANS AND HOW SOON THOSKIDS COULD GET VACCINATED.DR. LISA A.

GWYNN - PRESIDENT,FLORIDA CHAPTER OF AMERICANACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS ( 1:20 -1:30) MICHELLE LUCAS - PARENTAND TEACHER ( 1:50 - 1:56)THIS IS THE DRAFT AGENDA FORTHAT ADVISORY COMMITTEE ONIMMUNIZATION PRACTICES AT 2:30PM WESNESDAY THE CDC COMMITTEEWILL VOTE TO APPROVE GIVINGTHE PFIZER SHOT TO 12 TO 15YEAR OLDS&AND PEDIATRICIANSAY SHOTS COULD BE GOING INTOARMS AS EARLY AS THURSDAY PKG:DIANA CASTRILLON'S 13 YEAR OLDSON IS THE LAST ONE LEFT INHIS FAMILY TO GET THE COVID-19VACCINE& DIANA CASTRILLON 0:45I HAVE A 16 YEAR OLD SON WHOJUST HAD HIS COMPLETED AS WELLSO WE JUST WENT THROUGH THATROAD WITH THE 16 YEAR OLD SOWE WERE WAITING FOR CHILDREN12 TO 15 YEARS OF AGE TO GETTHE PFIZER SHOTS.

MICHELLELUCASIN BROWARD HAS DONE THE SAMEFOR HER 12 YEAR OLD TWINS.MICHELLE LUCAS 1:54 HOW DO THEFEEL ARE THEY EXCITED TO GETTHE VACCINE AND KIND OF& NO(LAUGHS) WELL NO, IT'S NOTABOUT THE VACCINE THEY DON'TLIKE THAT THEY ARE GETTING ASHOT PEDIATRICIAN DR. LISAGWYNN SAYS THE APPROVALCOULDN'T HAVE COME AT A BETTERTIME - WHERE STATE WIDEINFECTIOUS IN YOUNGER CHILDRENARE INCREASING.

JUST LAST WEEKTHE PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT REVEALED 10 PERCENTOF ITS NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONSARE IN THE 5 TO 14 YEAR OLDAGE GROUP.

BUT MANY PARENTSARE AGAINST THE VACCINE ORHESITANT.

DR. LISA GYWNN 6:34OF COURSE THERE'S HESITANCY -YOU DONT WANT TO DO ANYTHINGTO HARM YOUR CHILD SO WHAT ICAN TELL YOU - THAT THESEVACCINES ARE TAKING ADVANTAGEOF THE TECHNOLOGY AND THEEXPERIENCE THAT WE'VE HAD WITHEXISTING VACCINATIONS SO THEYARE DEEMED SAFE MICHELLE SAYSSHE'S SEEN FIRSTHAND WHATIMPACT THE VIRUS HAS HAD ONEDUCATIONCHILDREN ARE NOT AFFECTEDIT LIKE ADULTS.

LUCAS 4:15WE'VE ALREADY BEEN QUARANTINEDTWICE THIS YEAR SO TWICE 2WEEKS OF GOING HOME AND THENMY CHILDREN'S CLASS - TWOOTHER TIMES CASTRILLON HOPESPARENTS WILL THINK ABOUT THISBEFORE THE BEGINNING OF NEXTSCHOOL YEAR WHEN DISTRICTSRETURN TO FULL IN PERSONINSTRUCTION.

DIANA 3:19 IT'SNOT A FULL PROOF WE GET THATNOBODY BELIEVES THAT OH WOWTHIS IS DONE BUT ITS JUSTANOTHER LEVEL OF PEACE FOR USAS PARENTS MICHELLE QUESADAWPTV NC 5.

TAG???

PFIZERVACCINE TRIALS ARE ALREADYUNDERWAY FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN6 MONTHS TO