CSPD says mass shooting was fueled by domestic violence

During the briefing, police said the incident was fueled by domestic violence.
They said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias, was one of the victim's boyfriends and was not invited to the birthday party the family was hosting.
