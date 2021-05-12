Colorado Springs Police say mass shooting on Preakness Way was fueled by domestic violence

During the briefing, police said the incident was fueled by domestic violence.
They said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias, was one of the victim's boyfriend and was not invited to the birthday party the family was hosting.
Colorado Springs Police officials shared an update to the mass shooting at a birthday party early on Mother's Day.
Colorado Springs Police confirm seven people are dead after a shooting at mobile home subdivision on the southeast side of the..