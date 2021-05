7 people dead, including suspect, at birthday party in mobile home community

GOOD EVENING AND THANKS FORJOINING US HERE ON NEWS FIVE.I'M ANDY KOEN.WE BEGIN WITH CONTINUINGCOVERAGE OF THE OVERNIGHT MASSSHOOTING AT A BIRTHDAY PARTY INCOLORADO SPRINGS.SEVEN ADULTS ARE DEAD ...ONE OF THEM THE SHOOTER.FRIENDS OF THE VICTIMS TELL NEWS5 THAT THEY BELIEVE THIS WAS AHORRIFIC ACT OF DOMESTICVIOLENCE ...AS ALL OF THE VICTIMS WERERELATED AND KNEW THE GUNMAN.OUR NEWS 5 ERIN CHAPMAN IS LIVEAT THE SCENE TONIGHT AFTERHEARING FROM NEIGHBORS ABOUTTHIS CRIME -- ERIN?YEAH ANDY --- I SPOKE WITH OWOMAN WHO HAS LIVED IN THENEIGHBORHOOD FOR THREE YEARS NOW-- AND SHE SAYS SHE THOUGHT SHEKNEW WHO WERE NEIGHBORS WERE --UNTIL TODAY.YENIEFER"WE DON'T KNOW WHO LIVES NEXT TOUS" NEIGHBORS -- AWAKENED ATMIDNIGHT TO THE LOUD SOUNDS...YENIEFER"THE SIRENS STARTED TO REALLYLIGHT UP MY ROOM,"AND TO THE CHILDREN'S CRY FORHELP ...YENIEFER"YOU COULD HEAR HOW THEY WEREDESPERATELY CRYING FOR THEIRPARENTS,"SCANNER ---"2828 PREAKNESS WAY FOR AGUNSHOT VICTIM..SOUNDS LIKE MORE SHOTS ARE BEINGFIRED -- KEEP A DISTANCE."ACCORDING TO THE COLORADOSPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT --EARLY SUNDAY MORNING FRIENDS --FAMILY MEMBERS -- AND CHILDRWERE CELEBRATING A BIRTHDAYPARTY WHEN A MAN WALKED IN ANDBEGAN SHOOTING YENIEFER"IT IS DEFINITELY SCARY THATMOSTLY KIDS WERE INVOLVED,"CSPD SAYS THE SUSPECT IS ABOYFRIEND OF ONE OF THE FEMALEVICTIMS.CHIEF"THIS IS GOING TO BE A VERINTENSE INVESTIGATION; THERE'SSTILL A LOT OF WORK BEING DONE,"WHEN POLICE ARRIVED..THEY LOCATED SIX DECEASED ADULTS-- ALL VICTIMS ..AND THE DECEASED SUSPECT.ONE CLOSE FRIEND OF THE VICTIMSTELL NEWS 5 THAT ALL OF THEVICTIMS INVOLVED WERE RELATED --YENIEFER"I HAVE BEEN THINKING THAT ALLMORNING THAT WE LIVE SOMEWHEREAND WE HAVE NO IDEA WHO ARENEIGHBORS ARE AND THAT'SINCREDIBLE" THE TRAGIC EVENT HNEIGHBORS SPEECHLESS YENIEFERREYES"PEOPLE ARE SCARED AND HOW CRATHIS WHOLE INCIDENT WAS"YENIEFER REYES"DEFINITELY MOVING OUT SOON,"AS THEY SAY THEY NEVER EXPECTEDA MASS SHOOTING TO TAKE PLACERIGHT OUTSIDE THEIR FRONT DOOR..THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS ANDSUSPECT HAVE YET TO BE RELEASEDAND POLICE SAY THEY'RE ARE STILLINVESTIGATING A MOTIVE.WE WILL KEEP UPDATED AS WE LEARNMORE ..ALWAYS WATCHING OUT FOR YOUCOLORADO SPRINGS ERIN CHAPMAN