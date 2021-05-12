Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Lee Health has 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:15s 0 shares 2 views
Lee Health has 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week
Lee Health has 1,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week

This week, Lee Health has 1,00 available vaccination appointments.

Any Floridian 16 and older can make an appointment

OVERALL... MORE PEOPLE ARE NOWWILLING TO GET VACCINATED NOW...THAN THEY WERE IN JANUARY.IF YOU’RE IN LEE COUNTY AND WANTTO GET VACCINATED... LEE HEALTHSAYS THEY HAVE 1-THOUSANDAVAILABLE VACCINATIONAPPOINTMENTS.

RIGHT NOW, THEYWILL VACCINATE ANYONE OV

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage

03-25-2021 for Josie

03-25-2021 for Josie

KIMT
Tennessee Covid vaccines

Tennessee Covid vaccines

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-03-15

11pm-2021-03-15

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN