Seven children adopted after crash

Michael Chen from our sister station KGTV has more on this growing family.

Its been about three years since a crash orphaned seven children.

ITS BEEN ABOUT THREE YEARS SINCEA CRASH ORPHANED SEVENCHILDREN.NOW-- THEY'VE ALL BEEN ADOPTEDBY A FAMILY IN SANDIEGO.MICHAEL CHEN FROM OUR SISTERSTATION K-G-T-V HAS MORE ONTHIS GROWING FAMILY.MAY 2018.SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS 7 KIDSRUNNING AROUND A UHAULTRAILER, PLAYING HIDE AND SEEK.THIS IS THE NIGHT BEFORE THEIRPARENTS WOULD BE KILLED AND ALLOF THE KIDS, SERIOUSLY HURT IN AROLLOVER CRASH NEAR ELCENTRO, DURING A MOVE FROMLAKESIDE TO TEXAS.AFTER BEING RELEASED FROMHOSPITALS, THE SIBLINGS WEREPLACED IN FOSTER CARE.ALEECIA, WHO WAS 6 AT THE TIME,REMEMBERS FEELINGUNCERTAIN.I WAS SCARED, WE WERE GOING TOBE SEPARATED, THAT WAS SCARY.IN JANUARY 2019, PAM WILLIS, ANATTORNEY FROM MENIFEE, WASSCROLLING THROUGH HER FACEBOOKFEED, WHEN SHE SAW ASTORY ABOUT THE 7 SIBLINGS INNEED OF ADOPTION.IT REALLY PIERCED MY HEART.HONESTLY, IT JUST INSTANTLYMADE ME FEEL LIKE I NEED TO BETHEIR MOMWILLIS TAGGED HER HUSBAND GARYIN THE FACEBOOK POST.THE COUPLE HAD 5 ADULT CHILDRENAND FOSTERED CHILDREN FORSEVERAL YEARS, BUT THE IDEA OFADOPTION HAD NEVER CROSSEDTHEIR MIND.

LATER THAT NIGHT,HE HAD THIS THOUGHTFUL PAUSE, HESAID WE SHOULDADOPT THEM.

HE SHOCKED ME, ITHOUGHT I WAS GOING TO HAVEGOT CONVINCING HIM OF THESITUATION.WE JUST KNEW RIGHTAWAY THAT THAT WAS OUR PURPOSEAT THIS TIME.THE COUPLE APPLIED AND A FEWMONTHS LATER, THEY MET THECHILDREN.

OVERNIGHT VISITSFOLLOWED, BEFORE THECHILDREN WERE PLACED IN THEWILLIS HOME.THE COUPLE'S EMPTY NEST,SUDDENLY FULL AGAIN.BIG LEARNING CURVE, GROWTHPERIOD, LOGISTICAL TIMETO FIGURE EVERYTHING OUTPHOTOS SHOW TIME SPENT TOGETHERAS A FAMILY.AT THE SAME TIME, THE KIDS WERECOPING WITH EMOTIONALTRAUMA, INCUDING THEIR PARENT'SDEATHS AND PASTHOMELESSNESS.WE'VE HAD SOME GREATCONVERSATIONS WITH KIDS.THERAPIST.

PROCESS IN THEIR OWNTIME AND IN THEIR OWN WAY.LAST SPRING, JUST FOUR DAYSBEFORE THE ADOPTION WASSCHEDULED TO BE FINALIZED, THEPANDEMIC SHUT DOWN THECOURTS.BUT IN AUGUST, THE DAY FINALLYARRIVED.

THE 7 SIBLINGS, AGES 4TO 15, OFFICIALLY BECAME PART OFTHE WILLIS FAMILY.I LIKE HOW THEY GIVE ME LOTS OFLOVE.

THEY ARE OUR SECOND CHANCE7, BECAUSE OUR CHANCE ATPARENTING AND THEIR SECONDCHANCE AT LIFE.