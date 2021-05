Parents, school board members prepare for emergency meeting to reconsider masks in schools

Parents and school board members are preparing for an emergency meeting in Martin County.

TOMORROW FOR MARTIN COUNTYSCHOOLS.

SOME PARENTS WANT TPOLICY REMOVED RIGHT AWAY.

BUTWITH JUST WEEKS REMAINING...WILL THE DISTRICT REVERSECOURSE?

WPTV'S DEREK LOWE WITHINSIGHT ON THAT DEBATE..

ATHE TIMING OF IT ALL..

FROMPARENTS..

TEACHERS..

ASCHOOL LEADERS.<< LL TOP: SOME PARENTS HEREIN MARTIN COUNTY SAY THEY WANTTHE MASK MANDATE GONEIMMEDIATELY - BUT TIME COULDBE RUNNING OUT ON THAT GOAL...WITH THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOLQUICKLY APPROACHING.

PKG: 743REGAN CHATEL, PARENT WE WANTIT NOW.

RIGHT NOW.

INSTEAD OFWAITING FOR A DECISION AT THEBEGINNING OF AUGUST.

IT'S ADECISION SOME PARENTS SAY ITMAY CAUSE THEM TO PULL THEIRKIDS FROM THE MARTIN COUNTSCHOOL DISTRICT... 645 REGANMY YOUNGER ONE, HE DOES COMEHOME WITH HEADACHES, A LOT.SEVERAL TIMES A WEEK.

REGANCHATEL STARTED A PETITION TOUNMASK KIDS IN SCHOOLS - ANEFFORT THAT NOW HAS OVER 7SIGNATURES.

725 REGAN I KNOWTHAT WE MADE OURSELVES HEARD.AND I THINK THEY MAYRECONSIDER UNMASKING THE KIDSFOR THE REST OF YEAR EVENTHOUGH THEY'RE ISN'T MUCH TILEFT, I'M HOPING.

614 MARSPOWERS, BOARD CHAIR, MARTINCOUNTY SCHOOL BOARD THIS IS AVERY EMOTIONAL ISSUE...(PLEASE FADE THIS OUT) IN ANINTERVIEW DISTRICT OFFICIALSTELL NEWS CHANNEL 5 THAT THEIRCURRENT REOPENING PLAN REMAINSIN EFFECT - THAT INCLUDES THEMASK RULES IN PLACE NOW FORMONTHS.

IF THAT MANDATE ISREPEALED AT WEDNESDAY'SEMERGENCY MEETING - THEREWOULD BE LITTLE TIME LEFT THISSCHOOL YEAR.

AND... WE'RE TOLDTHE SCHOOL BOARD WILL NEED TOSEEK LEGAL ADVICE ON HOW TOPROCEED.

ALL THIS..

.

AS THELAST DAY OF SCHOOL IS SLATEDFOR MAY 28TH.

617 MARSHA WEWELCOME THE PUBLICS TO COMEAND SPEAK, WITH CIVILITY TOTHE BOARD.

SINCE AUGUST 2020 -THERE HAVE BEEN 413 CASESINSIDE MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOLS.(NAT POP PLZ) 324 KARENRESCINITI, TEACHER'S UNIONPRESIDENT I THINK IT WOULD BESILLY TO CHANGE COURSE AT THISPOINT... TEACHER'S UNIONPRESIDENT KAREN RESCINITIWORRIES ABOUT LETTING THGUARD DOWN TOO SOON... 32KAREN I HOPE THE BOARD DOESNOT FEEL PRESSURED INTO MAKINGA HASTY DECISION, ONE THATCOULD HAVE TO BE OVERTURNEDBASED ON OUR STATUS IN JULY ORAUGUST.

LL TAG: DISTRICTOFFICIALS SAY BARRING A SPIKEIN CASES THIS SUMMER - THEYINTEND TO MAKE MASKS OPTIONALFOR NEXT FALL.

IN MARTCOUNTY - DL.

WPTV NC5.