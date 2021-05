SECRETS OF THE KRAYS Movie

SECRETS OF THE KRAYS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The SECRETS OF THE KRAYS documentary will also unveil never-before-seen artefacts, including Reggie’s personal scrapbook documenting the brothers’ crimes, Reggie’s personal photographs, audio recordings from prison, a poem from Ronnie to Reggie, and two unpublished manuscripts from former gang members – as well MI5 files on the Krays.