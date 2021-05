'It’s never, never going to be the same': Family mourns Stockton officer killed in shooting

WAS TO BE A POLICE OFFICER,THIS FAMILY WAS BEYOND PROUDOF HIM.FORGIVING AND VICE HE WAS AKIND OF GUY THAT WOULD GIVEEVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT TO HELPSOMEBODY ELSE OUT.AND NOT HOLD BACK.

HE WASVERY PATRIOTIC LOVE AMERICA,HILO PEOPLE YOU WANTED TO HELPPEOPLE.GUIDED BY HIS PEERS.

ANDMORE BY HIS FAMILY.IT WAS SUCH PIVOTAL PART OFA LIFE.

LIVES STOCKTON POLICEOFFICER JIMMY IN RECEIVED APOLICE ESCORT AWAY FROM SANJOAQUIN GENERAL HOSPITALTUESDAY EVENING.

LOVED ONESCOULD ONLY TRYING TO PROCESSTHE LOSS OF IT, SHOT ANDKILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTYJUST HOURS EARLIER KEN FINCHIS HIS MIND TO DARTING BETWEENGRIEF AND THE LASTING IMPRINTHIS NEPHEW LEAVES BEHIND ALL ICAN REMEMBER IS JIMMY GIVEN MEA BIG HUG.

AND WE HUGGED EACHOTHER AND HE WOULD SQUEEZE.WITH LOVE.

WE'RE JUST SHOCKEDAND WE'RE REALLY REALLY TO THEDEVASTATED RIGHT NOW IS TOOHARD TO EVEN EXPLAIN.IN HER DESPAIR INS ON TOSAYS THAT SHE CAN'T HELP BUTTHINK WHAT THIS MEANS FORTHOSE CLOSEST TO THE FALLENOFFICER, LEFT 7 MONTH-OLD BABYTHAT'S NUMBER NO HIM HIS WIFEHIS STEP CHILDREN, YOU KNOWAND.IT'S NEVER NEVER BE THESAME FAMILY SAY COMPASSION FOROTHERS LED HIM TO THIS CAREER.BUT IT'S THE RESPECT FROMFELLOW OFFICERS AND THISCOMMUNITY THAT WILL SEAL HISLEGACY THAT HIS DEATH THATPERHAPS.AS TRAGIC AS IT WAS IT WASNOT IN VAIN, YOU KNOW, I MEANLOSS.

BUT YES, IT DOES HELPHE'S GOT SO MUCH LOVE ANDSUPPORT.