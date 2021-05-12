Coronavirus variant B.1.617.2 found in Las Vegas area

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified the first known case of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant in Clark County.
The B.1.617.2 variant was first identified in India and is considered a variant of concern, SNHD says.
A variant strain of the coronavirus, one that was first discovered in the United Kingdom, is now the dominant strain of the virus..