Gouri Amma: The woman who laid foundation for modern Kerala | Oneindia News

101-year-old KR Gouri Amma died at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram due to age-related illnesses.

Who was she?

Remembered as an efficient and strong-willed woman, Gouri Amma is counted among those who laid the foundation of modern Kerala.

#GouriAmma #Kerala #CPIM