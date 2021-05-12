Harry Styles and Emma Corrin spotted filming new movie 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin have been spotted filming movie 'My Policeman' with the One Direction star chain-smoking - in a wedding suit.The singer and 'The Crown' star were spotted dressed in 1950s costume in an alleyway in Brighton on Sunday afternoon.Styles, 27, can be seen smoking a cigarette for the shot and chatting with Corrin, 25, between takes.He's dressed in a dapper suit with a lapel flower - as if going to a wedding.Student Maria Andrews, 22, looked out of her window to see the crew filming the Amazon Original movie based on the book of the same name.She said: "We were advised about the filming but told that it was a different film - a BBC thing - I guess so as not to draw attention to it."They had been setting up for about a week."They had to paint garage doors to make then look 1950s style, but Harry and Emma were there for about two hours working on the same shot."There was a big group of fans on Holland Road waiting all day for Harry to leave the set and wave at them."Filming of the screen adaptation Bethan Robert's 2012 novel has been taking place in multiple locations across Sussex.The pair were seen filming near Brighton Dome earlier the same day.Styles is to play Tom, the titular policeman, and Corrin plays Marion, his on-screen wife in flashbacks to the 1950s.The clips were taken on May 10 2021.