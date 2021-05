Digging to Death Movie (2021)

Digging to Death Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: David Van Owen moves into a mysterious house and discovers a box buried in his backyard, filled with 3 million dollars and a fresh corpse.

David hides the money in the house, only to be stalked by the buried body.

Director: Michael P.

Blevins Writer: Michael P.

Blevins Stars: Ford Austin, Tom Fitzpatrick, Rachel Alig Release date: June 1, 2021