CITY OF ALI Documentary Movie

CITY OF ALI Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: “City of Ali” details how the death of Muhammad Ali brought the people of his Kentucky hometown - and the world - together for one unforgettable week.

Ali's passing came during a bitter U.S. Presidential election, a proposed Muslim ban and the global expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yet, on the day of Ali’s funeral procession, more than 100,000 people lined the streets of Louisville to celebrate his life with a billion people tuning in worldwide.