Sirens sounded as rockets light up sky over Israel as Iron Dome intercepts them

Footage shows Palestinian rockets being fired at Israel on Tuesday evening (May 11) as residents sheltered in safe houses.

The Iron Dome defence system intercepted the artillery, with only three missiles reportedly hitting their targets.

Israel has responded to the unrest by launching rockets at the Gaza Strip.

Locals recorded the terrifying scene in Ramat Gan, a city in the Tel Aviv District of Israel, at around 9pm local time.

Carla Gonen, who sheltered in a safe house in Tel Aviv during the bombardment, said: ‘This was the scene at 9pm.

I sheltered in a safe house.

The rockets were being fired by Palestine at Israel.’