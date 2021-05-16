Israel residents run into air raid shelter as Palestinian rockets fly

Dramatic footage shows residents in Israel running into an air raid shelter as sirens sound and rockets fired by Palestine fly through the sky above.

Onlooker Parinya Saechang recorded the terrifying scene in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon (May 14).

He said: ‘From the situation that arose in Israel, it’s still not calm now.

There is also a counter-fire, both during the day and night.

People wake up and run every time they hear the sirens.’ The decades-old Israel Palestine conflict erupted again this week with rockets and missile being fired between the two countries and into the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Iron Dome defence system has been able to neutralise many of the rockets launched by Palestine.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had brought peace to the Middle East region only for the country’s new Joe Biden Democrat administration to see renewed conflict.