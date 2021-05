Barney finally has a forever home

Almost four months to the day after being rescued from death's doorstep, Barney officially has a forever family.

ALONG THE HI-LINE...ASTORY OF RESILIENCE ANDRECOVERY.WE'VE BEEN FOLLOWINGONE SPECIAL DOG'SJOURNEY SINCEDECEMBER...AND THIS MORNING --MTN'S SHANNON NEWTHSHARES SOME GOODNEWS...:07:54ALISSA: "WE'RE JUST SOHAPPY ABOUT IT!

IT'S HARDTO EVEN TALK ABOUT ITBECAUSE IT'S SO HUGE."ALMOST FOUR MONTHS TOTHE DAY OF BEINGRESCUED FROM DEATH'SDOORSTEP...BARNEYOFFICIALLY HAS A FOREVERFAMILY.ALISSA: "EVERY ADOPTIONMEANS SOMETHING TO US,BUT WHEN IT'S A CASE LIKEBARNEY, I DON'T KNOW.

IDON'T KNOW IF THERE AREEVEN WORDS TO DESCRIBEWHAT THAT FEELS LIKE."BARNEY WAS IN BADSHAPE - JUST SKIN ANDBONES - WHEN HE WASRESCUED BY PAWS OFCHINOOK.HIS OUTLOOK WAS BLEAK.THROUGH TIME, SPECIALCARE AND A LOT OFLOVE...BARNEY GAINEDWEIGHT AND STRENGTH -UNTIL HE WAS READY FORHIS NEXT CHAPTER.ALISSA: "BARNEY ISHAPPY, HE'S HEALTHY."THE JOURNEY TO FIND HISFAMILY HIT A FEW ROADBLOCKS...THE DOGSALREADY IN THE HOMES OFHIS FOSTER FAMILY AND FIRSPOTENTIAL ADOPTERWEREN'T BIG BARNEYFANS...ALISSA: "IT WAS A LITTLEDISCOURAGING AT THATPOINT BECAUSE HE HADBEEN WITH US FOR SO LONG,HE WAS READY TO GO."THEN...A GROUP OFVOLUNTEERS CAME TO THESHELTER, INCLUDING AYOUNG GIRL WHO CHANGEDEVERYTHING.ALISSA: "MOM HAD TOLDUS SHE CAME INEVERYDAY AFTER COMINGHOME FROM THEVOLUNTEERING AND SHECOULDN'T STOP TALKINGABOUT BARNEY.

THAT'S ALLSHE TALKED ABOUT ANDMOM SAID I'VE JUST NEVERSEEN HER ACT LIKE THATBEFORE."BARNEY FOUND HIS MATCH-- AND EVEN GETS ALONGWELL WITH FAMILY'S OTHERDOG.ALISSA: "OH I HOPE THISWORKS, I HOPE THISWORKS.

AND MOM GIVESUS WONDERFUL UPDATES ALLTHE TIME AND PICTURES OFBARNEY AND BEN PASSEDOUT ON EACH OTHER ANDTHE DAUGHTER IS OVER THEMOON.HEWITT SAYS -- IT WASWORTH THE WAIT AND IS THEBEST OUTCOME THEYCOULD'VE HOPED FOR.ALISSA: "WE KIND OFSOMETIMES HAVE TO HAVEA HARD EXTERIOR FOR THETHINGS WE SEE AND DOHERE AND SOMETIMESBARNEYS COME ALONGAND IT'S JUST TOO MUCH.IT'S JUST TOO MUCH.

IN GREAT FALLS,SHANNON NEWTH, MTNNEWS.THE FAMILY WHO ADOPTEDBARNEY DIDN'T WANT TO BEIDENTIFIED -- BUT THEY'REIN CHINOOK AND THEPAWS CREW IS INVITED TOCOME VISIT BARNEYWHENEVER THEY'D LIKE.