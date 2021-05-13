Governor offers lottery, scholarships for vaccinated Ohioans

During a press conference, Gov.
Mike DeWine (R-OH) announced statewide drawings to give $1 million to vaccinated adults and full scholarships to vaccinated individuals aged 17 and younger.
During a rare evening address, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Department of Health would end COVID-19 health orders on..