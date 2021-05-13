Airlines Suspend Flights To Tel Aviv Amid Growing Crisis In Middle East

American, Delta and United Airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv amid a growing crisis in the Middle East.
This comes as Israel stepped up its military offensive after more rockets were launched from Gaza; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
American, Delta and United Airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv amid a growing crisis in the Middle East.
This comes as Israel stepped up its military offensive after more rockets were launched from Gaza; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Without defections, each side needs the support of Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, to form a government and avoid..