Indian company delivers medicines to COVID-19 patients by drone

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A company in the Indian city of Chennai is helping self-isolating COVID-19 patients by delivering them medicines by drone.

Garuda Aerospace is also helping several states across the country carry out automated drone-based sanitisation projects to disinfect public spaces to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

