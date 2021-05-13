A company in the Indian city of Chennai is helping self-isolating COVID-19 patients by delivering them medicines by drone.
Indian company delivers medicines to COVID-19 patients by drone
Garuda Aerospace is also helping several states across the country carry out automated drone-based sanitisation projects to disinfect public spaces to contain the spread of the coronavirus.