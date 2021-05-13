Python and her eggs get full-scale security by officials in eastern India

Locals in Niala gathered at the site of a 12-foot python's den on May 5.

An incubating python and her eggs received full-scale security from wildlife officials in Odisha, eastern India.

Wildlife officials, Subhendu Mallik and Lalit Mohan Panda, were called and upon arrival they noticed the python was protecting her eggs and ignoring the commotion.

Police eventually dispersed the crowd but Mallik was fearful that the crowd would return and disturb the python.

A 24-hour security system was put in place to protect the incubating snake.

Barricades were set up around the perimeter to keep the crowds away.

Mallik said: "There could be up to 30 eggs which may hatch in June or July.

As the nesting site was disturbed we had to take extraordinary measures to protect the snake and her eggs.

“Our biggest accomplishment has been in convincing the local villagers of the conservation value of this effort.

They have come forward to bear the cost of the nets and also formed groups to keep vigilant."