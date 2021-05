Cruisin' Cajun Country Car Show Kicks Off Thursday

OR GIVING TO A WORTHY CAUSETHE CRUISIN' CAJUN COUNTRY CARSHOW IS RIGHT UP YOUR ALLY.OUR ABBY BREIDENBACH JOINS USLIVE IN NEW IBERIA WHERE THEEVENTKICKS OFF IN A FEW HOURS... ABBYWHAT'S HAPPENING OUT THERE THISWEEKEND?WELL GUYS THIS IS A 3 DAY CARSHOW THAT TAKES YOU THROUGH THEHEART OF CAJUN COUNTRY TODISCOVER THE THINGS THAT MAKESTHIS PLACE SOSPECIAL.REGISTRATIONIS AT 8 A.M.

BEFORE THE GROUPVISITS AVERY ISLAND AND JUNGLEGARDENSTHEN DINNER THAT NIGHT ATLANDRY'S FOR THOSE WHO AREREGISTERED.FRIDAY MORNING REGISTRATIONSTARTS AGAIN AT 8.

THE GROUPWILL TRAVEL EAST ON HWY 90 TOPATTERSON OR FRANKLIN, ENDING INTHE EVENING ATBOULIGNY PLAZA.

SATURDAY IS THEBIG EVENT WITH A POKERRUN THROUGH IBERIA PARISHSTARTING WITH A 'CARS ANDCOFFEE' EVENT AT MUSSONPATOUT.

MEMBERSHIP FEES FORTHOSE PARTICIPATINGGO TO A LONG LIST OF LOCALCHARITIES.GOOD MORNING ACADIANAXXXXXXXX