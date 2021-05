I’M ROB HUGHES.MISSOURI IS PULLING ITS MEDICAIDEXPANSION PLAN AND THEY ARETELLING FEDERAL MEDICAIDOFFICIALS THAT SINCE THELEGISLATURE DID NOT APPROVE THENEARLY $2 MILLION NEEDED TO PAYFOR THE FIRST YEAR OF THEPROGRAM, THERE IS NO MONEY TOPAY FOR IT.MISSOURI VOTERS APPROVEDEXPANDING MEDICAID LAST YEAR.IT WAS SET TO TAKE EFFECT ONJULY 1.THE STATE ESTIMATES EXPANDINGTHIS PROGRAM FOR THE POOR, THEIRCHILDREN AND THE ELDERLY, COULDPROVIDE HEALTH CARE COVERAGE TOUP TO 275,000 MISSOURIAN