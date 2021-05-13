Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Top 10 Smartest Decisions in Saw Movies

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:20s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Smartest Decisions in Saw Movies
Top 10 Smartest Decisions in Saw Movies

In moments of extreme horror, these characters flourished.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the smartest decisions that were made throughout the “Saw” franchise.

In moments of extreme horror, these characters flourished.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the smartest decisions that were made throughout the “Saw” franchise.

Our countdown includes "Saw", "Saw 3D", "Saw V", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage