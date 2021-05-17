Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, May 17, 2021

Spiral Ending Explained

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 07:06s 0 shares 1 views
Spiral Ending Explained
Spiral Ending Explained

It wouldn't be a "Saw" movie without a few twists!

For this video, we’ll be providing a deep dive into the final act of this “Saw” successor, exploring the themes, symbolism, and what it could all mean for the future.

It wouldn't be a "Saw" movie without a few twists!

For this video, we’ll be providing a deep dive into the final act of this “Saw” successor, exploring the themes, symbolism, and what it could all mean for the future.

Needless to say, there will be plenty of spoilers!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore