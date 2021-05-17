Spiral Ending Explained

It wouldn't be a "Saw" movie without a few twists!
For this video, we’ll be providing a deep dive into the final act of this “Saw” successor, exploring the themes, symbolism, and what it could all mean for the future.
It wouldn't be a "Saw" movie without a few twists!
For this video, we’ll be providing a deep dive into the final act of this “Saw” successor, exploring the themes, symbolism, and what it could all mean for the future.
It wouldn't be a "Saw" movie without a few twists!
For this video, we’ll be providing a deep dive into the final act of this “Saw” successor, exploring the themes, symbolism, and what it could all mean for the future.
Needless to say, there will be plenty of spoilers!
*(Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you haven’t seen “Spiral.”)*
After taking an almost 15-year break from the..