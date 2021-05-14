Liz Cheney calls out Fox News ... on Fox News

Republican Rep.
Liz Cheney calls out Fox News during a combative interview with Bret Baier in which she argued that “Fox News has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen.”
