Mass. residents have mixed reaction to CDC mask changes

While some say they will be glad to drop the masks, others say they won't be comfortable to remove them for some time.

I'm excited to be able to have a faceagain.

It has been more than a year.There's a light at the end of thetunnel and this is the light.

And thenew guidance is giving many people hopeit means a lot to us because you cansee the smile on people's faces andthat's so important for restaurants.It's a big step toward normalcy, butenforcing who can drop the mask and whocan't could prove tricky.

We certainlydon't want to be checking more thanliquor IEDs, You know, How many ideasdo we have to check right now?

Iimagine we're going to keep the maskson a little bit longer than we have toinside lit boutique in the north end isstaying the course for now.

Stillrequiring masks inside though admittingthat questioning those who don't wearthem will be tough.

If anything willprobably maybe lacks on enforcement ofthe rule, changing habits could be hardfor some and in crowded stores, Somesay they will air on the side ofcaution.

I go down in Iowa, there's alot of people are other people.

I'lljust put it on because I'm not, I'm notcomfortable with it yet.

Not yet.Now.

The Governor's office says that itwill be updating the rules in the statein the near future, But for now again,the mask mandate is in place in thestatewith you.