New CDC Guidance Says Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need Masks

Federal health officials hope relaxed mask restrictions encourage more people to get a COVID vaccine.
CDC says no masks needed for fully vaccinated people
WCVB
New guidance says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks while outdoors.
Federal health officials hope relaxed mask restrictions encourage more people to get a COVID vaccine.
New guidance says fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks while outdoors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully-vaccinated Americans could dispense with wearing masks..