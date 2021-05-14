Marine Corps Officer Arrested For Assault In Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

An active-duty Marine Corps officer seen on camera scuffling with a police officer and helping other members of the pro-Trump mob force their way into the Capitol on Jan.
6 has been charged in the riot, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
The Justice Department (DOJ) has charged an active duty U.S. Marine with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
