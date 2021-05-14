Ethereum Co-Founder Donates $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency to India COVID-19 Relief.
Ethereum Co-Founder Donates $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency to India COVID-19 Relief.
27-year-old Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin donated $1 billion worth of shiba inu coin on May 12.
He transferred over 50 trillion shiba inu coins to the India Covid-Crypto Relief Fund.
Shiba inu coin is gaining popularity and touted by some as a "Dogecoin killer.".
Shiba inu coin is gaining popularity and touted by some as a "Dogecoin killer.".
Buterin also transferred about $1.9 million worth of ether to the relief fund.
He was just 19 years old when he created ethereum in 2013.
When ether hit $3,500 on May 4 of this year, Buterin became a billionaire.
The digital currency continues to fluctuate, but it hit a new record of $4,385 earlier this week