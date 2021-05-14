Scenes of chaos as Free Palestine protest brings gridlock to Birmingham, England

Protesters brought gridlock to Birmingham city centre this afternoon.

Thousands attended the rally in the English city that resulted in vehicles being driven slowly and pedestrians waving Palestine flags along Belgrave Middleway, a dual carriageway.

Police formed lines across the traffic to try and regain control in the scenes of chaos.

The demonstrators are angry with the recent flare of trouble between Israel and Palestine which has erupted with thousands of rockets being sent back and forth between Hamas and Israel.